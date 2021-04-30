Global COVID-19 World Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Real-time location system (RTLS) is one of many techniques for detecting the current geographic location of a target, possibly from the vehicle to the manufacturing plant. The use of RTLS products for more and more industries, including supply chain management (SCM), health care, military, retail, entertainment and postal and courier services.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultrasound

Infrared

ZigBee

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)

By End-User / Application

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial Manufacturing

Process Industries

Government and Defense

Retail

Education

Others

By Company

Stanley Healthcare

Ekahau

Zebra Technologies

CenTrak

IBM

Intelleflex

Awarepoint Corporation

Versus Technology

TeleTracking

Ubisense Group

Savi Technology

Identec Solutions

AiRISTA

Sonitor Technologies

Elpas

Axcess International

Essensium

GE Healthcare

TimeDomain

BeSpoon

Intelligent Insites

Mojix

PINC Solutions

Plus Location Systems

Radianse

RF Technologies

ThingMagic

Locaris

SCHMIDT

KINGDOES

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

….continued

