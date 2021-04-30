Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Audit management
Compliance management
Risk management
Policy management
Incident management
Others
By Application
BFSI
Construction and engineering
Energy and utilities
Government
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Others
By Company
Microsoft (US)
BWise (Netherlands)
SAS Institute Inc. (US)
IBM Corporation (US)
FIS (US)
Thomson Reuters (US)
Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)
MetricStream Inc. (US)
EMC Corporation (US)
Oracle (US)
SAP SE (Germany)
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Audit management
Figure Audit management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Audit management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Audit management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Audit management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Compliance management
Figure Compliance management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Compliance management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Compliance management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Compliance management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Risk management
Figure Risk management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Risk management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Risk management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Risk management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Policy management
Figure Policy management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Policy management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Policy management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Policy management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.5 Incident management
Figure Incident management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Incident management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Incident management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
….continued
