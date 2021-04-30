Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Flame Retardant Adhesives market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Flame Retardant Adhesives value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Halogen-free Flame Retardant Adhesive

Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Electronics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Henkel

Hodgson Sealants

Sika

Arkema

3M

H.B. Fuller

Master Bond

Dexerials Corporation

Zettex

Permabond

Weiss Chemie + Technik

GLT Products

Forgeway

Envirograf

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Flame Retardant Adhesives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Flame Retardant Adhesives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flame Retardant Adhesives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flame Retardant Adhesives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Flame Retardant Adhesives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Flame Retardant Adhesives Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Flame Retardant Adhesives Segment by Type

2.2.1 Halogen-free Flame Retardant Adhesive

2.2.2 Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive

2.3 Flame Retardant Adhesives Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Flame Retardant Adhesives Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Aerospace

2.4.3 Construction

2.4.4 Electronics

….continued

