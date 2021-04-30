Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) Market Segmentation, Demand and Supply 2020-2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Mobile
Fixed
Portable
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Traffic Management
Law Enforcement
Electronic Toll Collection
Parking Management
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Neology (3M)
NEXCOM
Siemens
Vivotek
ARH
Kapsch TrafficCom
Tattile
GeoVision
Bosch Security Systems
Genetec
Shenzhen AnShiBao
AlertSystems
ParkingEye Limited
HTS
Petards Group
TagMaster
CA Traffic
NDI Recognition Systems
Elsag
Euro Car Parks Limited (UK)
PaisAn
Vigilant Solutions, Inc. (US)
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
