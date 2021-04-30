Global Forgings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Forgings market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Forgings value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Closed Die Forgings
Open Die Forgings
Rolled Rings Forgings
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Powertrain Components
Chassis Components
Transmission Parts
Other Parts
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Mahindra Forgings Europe
Aichi Steel
AAM
Bharat Forge Limited
Thyssenkrupp
FAW
KOBELCO
Arconic
WanXiang
Sypris Solutions
Allegheny Technologies
Ashok Leyland Limited
Farinia Group
Dongfeng Forging
Sinotruck
CITIC Heavy Industries
Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging
Longcheng Forging
VDM Metals
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Forgings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Forgings market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Forgings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Forgings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Forgings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Forgings Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Forgings Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Forgings Segment by Type
2.2.1 Closed Die Forgings
2.2.2 Open Die Forgings
2.2.3 Rolled Rings Forgings
2.3 Forgings Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Forgings Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Forgings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Forgings Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
….. continued
