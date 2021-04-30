Global Forgings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Forgings market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Forgings value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Closed Die Forgings

Open Die Forgings

Rolled Rings Forgings

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Powertrain Components

Chassis Components

Transmission Parts

Other Parts

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Mahindra Forgings Europe

Aichi Steel

AAM

Bharat Forge Limited

Thyssenkrupp

FAW

KOBELCO

Arconic

WanXiang

Sypris Solutions

Allegheny Technologies

Ashok Leyland Limited

Farinia Group

Dongfeng Forging

Sinotruck

CITIC Heavy Industries

Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

Longcheng Forging

VDM Metals

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Forgings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Forgings market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Forgings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Forgings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Forgings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Forgings Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Forgings Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Forgings Segment by Type

2.2.1 Closed Die Forgings

2.2.2 Open Die Forgings

2.2.3 Rolled Rings Forgings

2.3 Forgings Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Forgings Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Forgings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Forgings Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

