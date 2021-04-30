Global Aerospace Materials Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for  2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Aerospace Materials market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10970 million by 2025, from $ 10270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aerospace Materials business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aerospace Materials market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Aerospace Materials value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Aluminium Alloys

Steel Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Super Alloys

Composite Materials

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Alcoa

Nucor Corporation

Rio Tinto Alcan

Aleris

Rusal

Kaiser Aluminum

Arcelor Mittal

Constellium

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

AMI Metals

Toho Titanium

Precision Castparts Corporation

BaoTi

Baosteel Group

Materion

Kobe Steel

VDM

VSMPO-AVISMA

Thyssenkrupp Aerospace

Aperam

TenCate

Teijin Limited

Cytec Solvay Group

Hexcel

AMG

ATI Metals

Carpenter

Toray Industries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Aerospace Materials consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Aerospace Materials market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aerospace Materials manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aerospace Materials with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Aerospace Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Aerospace Materials Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Aerospace Materials Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Aerospace Materials Segment by Type

2.2.1 Aluminium Alloys

2.2.2 Steel Alloys

2.2.3 Titanium Alloys

2.2.4 Super Alloys

2.2.5 Composite Materials

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Aerospace Materials Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Aerospace Materials Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Aerospace Materials Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Aerospace Materials Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Aerospace Materials Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Aircraft

2.4.2 Military Aircraft

2.5 Aerospace Materials Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Aerospace Materials Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

