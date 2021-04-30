Global Aerospace Materials Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for  2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Aerospace Materials market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10970 million by 2025, from $ 10270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aerospace Materials business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aerospace Materials market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Aerospace Materials value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Aluminium Alloys
Steel Alloys
Titanium Alloys
Super Alloys
Composite Materials
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commercial Aircraft
Military Aircraft
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Alcoa
Nucor Corporation
Rio Tinto Alcan
Aleris
Rusal
Kaiser Aluminum
Arcelor Mittal
Constellium
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
AMI Metals
Toho Titanium
Precision Castparts Corporation
BaoTi
Baosteel Group
Materion
Kobe Steel
VDM
VSMPO-AVISMA
Thyssenkrupp Aerospace
Aperam
TenCate
Teijin Limited
Cytec Solvay Group
Hexcel
AMG
ATI Metals
Carpenter
Toray Industries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Aerospace Materials consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Aerospace Materials market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Aerospace Materials manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Aerospace Materials with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Aerospace Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Aerospace Materials Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Aerospace Materials Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Aerospace Materials Segment by Type
2.2.1 Aluminium Alloys
2.2.2 Steel Alloys
2.2.3 Titanium Alloys
2.2.4 Super Alloys
2.2.5 Composite Materials
2.2.6 Others
2.3 Aerospace Materials Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Aerospace Materials Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Aerospace Materials Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Aerospace Materials Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Aerospace Materials Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial Aircraft
2.4.2 Military Aircraft
2.5 Aerospace Materials Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Aerospace Materials Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
….. continued
