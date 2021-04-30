Global  PE Pipe Resin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for  2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the PE Pipe Resin market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6691.7 million by 2025, from $ 6139 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PE Pipe Resin business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PE Pipe Resin market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the PE Pipe Resin value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

PE 100

PE 80

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Water Supply Pipe

Sewage & Drainage Pipe

Oil & Gas Pipe

Agriculture Pipe

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

LyondellBasell

SINOPEC

DowDuPont

SABIC

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Borealis

Total

Ineos

Exxon Mobil

Braskem

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PE Pipe Resin consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of PE Pipe Resin market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PE Pipe Resin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PE Pipe Resin with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of PE Pipe Resin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 PE Pipe Resin Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 PE Pipe Resin Segment by Type

2.2.1 PE 100

2.2.2 PE 80

2.2.3 Other

2.3 PE Pipe Resin Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global PE Pipe Resin Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global PE Pipe Resin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global PE Pipe Resin Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 PE Pipe Resin Segment by Application

2.4.1 Water Supply Pipe

2.4.2 Sewage & Drainage Pipe

2.4.3 Oil & Gas Pipe

2.4.4 Agriculture Pipe

2.4.5 Others

2.5 PE Pipe Resin Consumption by Application

….. continued

