Healthcare IT Market Size to Reach USD 549.95 Billion by 2028; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 15.4% | Emergen Research

The global healthcare IT market size reached USD 201.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to be valued at USD 549.95 Billion in 2027 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The electronic health records segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global healthcare IT market in 2020 owing to rising adoption of EHR system across the healthcare sector. In addition, increasing government initiatives to implement EHR systems in healthcare facilities to enhance patient care is propelling revenue growth of the electronic health records segment.

The Global Healthcare IT Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Healthcare IT market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Healthcare IT Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/537

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Healthcare IT market are Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Epic System Corporation, SAP SE, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT market on the basis of component, delivery, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Hardware Software Service

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cloud-based On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Electronic Prescribing System Laboratory Information System Tele-health Computerized Provider Order Entry System Electronic Health Records Picture Archiving and Communication System Healthcare Analytics Radiology information system mHealth Fraud management Vendor-neutral archive Revenue cycle management Customer relationship management Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Healthcare Payer Public Payers Private Payers Healthcare Provider Pharmacies Ambulatory clinical centers Diagnostic and imaging centers Hospitals Others



Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/537

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Research objectives:

The global Healthcare IT market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global Healthcare IT market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Healthcare IT Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

Read More @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-it-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.