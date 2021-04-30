Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2028

The global oncolytic virus therapy market size is expected to reach USD 866.1 Million at a steady CAGR of 23.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Oncolytic virus therapy in the treatment of lung cancer is used to deliver specific immunomodulatory or therapeutic genes to destroy cancer cells. Oncolytic virus therapy holds significant potential to improve tumor cell oncolysis and circumvent resistance mechanisms of tumor cells. It was estimated that in 2020, over 0.2 million adults in the US were diagnosed with lung cancer, which accounted for around 13.0% of the total individuals diagnosed with cancer in the same year.

The Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market are Oncolytics Biotech Inc., Lokon Pharma AB, PsiOxus Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., CG Oncology Inc., ORYX GmbH & Co. KG, VCNBiosciences, DNAtrix, Targovax, and SillaJen Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global oncolytic virus therapy market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Monoclonal Antibodies Checkpoint Inhibitors Cancer Vaccines Immunomodulators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Melanoma Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Hospitals Clinics Research Institutes Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Research objectives:

The global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

