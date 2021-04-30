Global Pyrethrins and Pyrethroids Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pyrethrins and Pyrethroids market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Pyrethrins and Pyrethroids value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Alphamethrin

Cypermethrin

Deltamethrin

Permethrin

Transfluthrin

Lambda Cyhalothrin

Bifenthrin

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Agriculture

Public Health

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sumitomo Chemical

Gharda

Yangnong Chemical

Heranba

Tagros

Bayer

Jiangsu RedSun

Meghmani

Aestar

Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

Guangdong Liwei

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pyrethrins and Pyrethroids consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pyrethrins and Pyrethroids market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pyrethrins and Pyrethroids manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pyrethrins and Pyrethroids with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pyrethrins and Pyrethroids submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pyrethrins and Pyrethroids Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Pyrethrins and Pyrethroids Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Pyrethrins and Pyrethroids Segment by Type

2.2.1 Alphamethrin

2.2.2 Cypermethrin

2.2.3 Deltamethrin

2.2.4 Permethrin

2.2.5 Transfluthrin

2.2.6 Lambda Cyhalothrin

….. continued

