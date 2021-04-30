Global Die Attach Paste Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Die Attach Paste market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Die Attach Paste, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Die Attach Paste market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Die Attach Paste companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

No-Clean Pastes

Rosin Based Pastes

Water Soluble Pastes

Others

No-clean Pastes is the most widely used types which takes up more than 50% of the total sales in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

SMT Assembly

Semiconductor Packaging

Automotive

Medical

Others

SMT Assembly is the most widely used areas which occupied about 62% of the global total market share in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SMIC

AIM

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Henkel

Shenzhen Weite New Material

Shenmao Technology

Heraeu

Indium

Sumitomo Bakelite

Tongfang Tech

Hitachi Chemical

Dow

Nordson EFD

Tamura

Shanghai Jinji

Kyocera

Palomar Technologies

NAMICS

Asahi Solder

Inkron

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Die Attach Paste consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Die Attach Paste market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Die Attach Paste manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Die Attach Paste with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Die Attach Paste submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Die Attach Paste Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Die Attach Paste Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Die Attach Paste Segment by Type

2.2.1 No-Clean Pastes

2.2.2 Rosin Based Pastes

2.2.3 Water Soluble Pastes

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Die Attach Paste Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Die Attach Paste Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Die Attach Paste Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Die Attach Paste Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Die Attach Paste Segment by Application

2.4.1 SMT Assembly

2.4.2 Semiconductor Packaging

2.4.3 Automotive

2.4.4 Medical

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Die Attach Paste Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Die Attach Paste Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Die Attach Paste Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Die Attach Paste Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Die Attach Paste by Company

3.1 Global Die Attach Paste Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Die Attach Paste Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Die Attach Paste Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Die Attach Paste Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Die Attach Paste Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

..…continued.

