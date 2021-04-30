Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Solution Polymerization
Suspension Polymerization
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Automotive Industry
Building & Construction
Wires & Cables
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Lanxess
SABIC
ExxonMobil
SK Chemical
JSR/Kumho
DowDuPont
MITSUI
Sumitomo
PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Lion Elastomers
Eni (Polimeri Europa)
Jilin Xingyun Chemical
SSME
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Solution Polymerization
2.2.2 Suspension Polymerization
2.3 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Automotive Industry
2.4.2 Building & Construction
2.4.3 Wires & Cables
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) by Company
3.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)3.2 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…continued
