Global Polymers in Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for  2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Polymers in Medical Devices market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5077.5 million by 2025, from $ 4658.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polymers in Medical Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Polymers in Medical Devices market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Polymers in Medical Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
PVC
PP
PS
PE
TPE
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Medical Tubing
Medical Bags and Pouches
Implants
Medical Equipment and Diagnostics
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
BASF
ExxonMobil
Bayer
Celanese
DSM
DowDuPont
Evonik
Solvay
HEXPOL
Eastman
Tianjin Plastics
Shanghai New Shanghua
Formosa Plastics
Raumedic
Colorite Compounds
Kraton
INEOS
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Polymers in Medical Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Polymers in Medical Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Polymers in Medical Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Polymers in Medical Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Polymers in Medical Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Polymers in Medical Devices Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Polymers in Medical Devices Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Polymers in Medical Devices Segment by Type
2.2.1 PVC
2.2.2 PP
2.2.3 PS
2.2.4 PE
2.2.5 TPE
2.2.6 Others
2.3 Polymers in Medical Devices Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Polymers in Medical Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Polymers in Medical Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Polymers in Medical Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Polymers in Medical Devices Segment by Application
2.4.1 Medical Tubing
2.4.2 Medical Bags and Pouches
2.4.3 Implants
….. continued
