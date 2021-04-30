Global Butyl Glycolate (CAS 7397-62-8) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Butyl Glycolate (CAS 7397-62-8) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Butyl Glycolate (CAS 7397-62-8), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Butyl Glycolate (CAS 7397-62-8) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Butyl Glycolate (CAS 7397-62-8) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

As a Paint Additive

As a Blush Preventive

As a Wrinkle Preventive

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Coatings & Paints

Printing Inks

Others

In terms of application, butyl glycolate can be used in coatings & paints, printing inks and others. In 2019, sales in coatings & paints applications were 1114 MT, accounting for 59.38% of the market. We expect the market share of coatings & paints applications to reach 60.75% in 2026.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Avid Organics

CAC Nantong Chemical

Water Chemical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Butyl Glycolate (CAS 7397-62-8) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Butyl Glycolate (CAS 7397-62-8) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Butyl Glycolate (CAS 7397-62-8) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Butyl Glycolate (CAS 7397-62-8) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Butyl Glycolate (CAS 7397-62-8) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

