Global Microfluidic Chips Market Growth 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Microfluidic Chips market will register a 13.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5511.3 million by 2025, from $ 3384.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Microfluidic Chips business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Microfluidic Chips market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Microfluidic Chips, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Microfluidic Chips market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Microfluidic Chips companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Polymers

Ceramics

Semi-conductors

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostic

Drug Deliver

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Agilent

MicroLIQUID

Fluidigm Corporation

Becton Dickinson

Danaher

Micralyne, Inc

Dolomite

PerkinElmer

908 Devices

Bio-Rad Laboratories

MicruX Technologies

Fluigent

Micronit

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Microfluidic Chips consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Microfluidic Chips market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Microfluidic Chips manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Microfluidic Chips with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Microfluidic Chips submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Microfluidic Chips Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Microfluidic Chips Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Microfluidic Chips Segment by Type

2.2.1 Polymers

2.2.2 Ceramics

2.2.3 Semi-conductors

2.3 Microfluidic Chips Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Microfluidic Chips Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Microfluidic Chips Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Microfluidic Chips Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Microfluidic Chips Segment by Application

2.4.1 Pharmaceutical

2.4.2 Diagnostic

2.4.3 Drug Deliver

2.5 Microfluidic Chips Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Microfluidic Chips Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Microfluidic Chips Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Microfluidic Chips Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Microfluidic Chips by Company

3.1 Global Microfluidic Chips Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Microfluidic Chips Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Microfluidic Chips Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Microfluidic Chips Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Microfluidic Chips Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Microfluidic Chips Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Microfluidic Chips Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Microfluidic Chips Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Microfluidic Chips Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Microfluidic Chips Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Microfluidic Chips by Regions

4.1 Microfluidic Chips by Regions

4.2 Americas Microfluidic Chips Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Microfluidic Chips Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Microfluidic Chips Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Microfluidic Chips Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Microfluidic Chips Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Microfluidic Chips Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Microfluidic Chips Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Microfluidic Chips Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Microfluidic Chips Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….continued

