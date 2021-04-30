High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027 | Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK

“

The report titled Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Performance Rare Earth Magnet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Performance Rare Earth Magnet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG, ZHmag, Jingci Material Science, AT&M, NBJJ, Innuovo Magnetics, SGM, Galaxy Magnetic, Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic, Earth- Panda, Magsuper, Daido Electronics

Market Segmentation by Product: Rare-earth Sintered Magnet

Rare-earth Bonded Magnet



Market Segmentation by Application: Hybrid Vehicle (HV)

Inverter Air Conditioner

Energy-saving Elevator

Smart Robot

Wind Power

Other



The High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Performance Rare Earth Magnet industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market?

Table of Contents:

1 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Performance Rare Earth Magnet

1.2 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Rare-earth Sintered Magnet

1.2.3 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

1.3 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hybrid Vehicle (HV)

1.3.3 Inverter Air Conditioner

1.3.4 Energy-saving Elevator

1.3.5 Smart Robot

1.3.6 Wind Power

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market by Region

1.5.1 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production

3.4.1 North America High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production

3.5.1 Europe High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production

3.6.1 China High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production

3.7.1 Japan High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Consumption by Region

4.1 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Hitachi Metals Group

7.1.1 Hitachi Metals Group High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hitachi Metals Group High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Hitachi Metals Group High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Hitachi Metals Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Hitachi Metals Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Shin-Etsu

7.2.1 Shin-Etsu High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shin-Etsu High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Shin-Etsu High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Shin-Etsu Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 TDK

7.3.1 TDK High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.3.2 TDK High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.3.3 TDK High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 TDK Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 TDK Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 VAC

7.4.1 VAC High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.4.2 VAC High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.4.3 VAC High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 VAC Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 VAC Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

7.5.1 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.5.2 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Yunsheng Company

7.6.1 Yunsheng Company High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.6.2 Yunsheng Company High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Yunsheng Company High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Yunsheng Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Yunsheng Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 YSM

7.7.1 YSM High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.7.2 YSM High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.7.3 YSM High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 YSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 YSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 JL MAG

7.8.1 JL MAG High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.8.2 JL MAG High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.8.3 JL MAG High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 JL MAG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 JL MAG Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ZHmag

7.9.1 ZHmag High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.9.2 ZHmag High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ZHmag High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 ZHmag Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ZHmag Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Jingci Material Science

7.10.1 Jingci Material Science High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jingci Material Science High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Jingci Material Science High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Jingci Material Science Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Jingci Material Science Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 AT&M

7.11.1 AT&M High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.11.2 AT&M High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.11.3 AT&M High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 AT&M Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 AT&M Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 NBJJ

7.12.1 NBJJ High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.12.2 NBJJ High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.12.3 NBJJ High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 NBJJ Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 NBJJ Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Innuovo Magnetics

7.13.1 Innuovo Magnetics High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.13.2 Innuovo Magnetics High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Innuovo Magnetics High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Innuovo Magnetics Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Innuovo Magnetics Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 SGM

7.14.1 SGM High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.14.2 SGM High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.14.3 SGM High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 SGM Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 SGM Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Galaxy Magnetic

7.15.1 Galaxy Magnetic High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.15.2 Galaxy Magnetic High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Galaxy Magnetic High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Galaxy Magnetic Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Galaxy Magnetic Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic

7.16.1 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.16.2 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Earth- Panda

7.17.1 Earth- Panda High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.17.2 Earth- Panda High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Earth- Panda High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Earth- Panda Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Earth- Panda Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Magsuper

7.18.1 Magsuper High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.18.2 Magsuper High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Magsuper High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Magsuper Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Magsuper Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Daido Electronics

7.19.1 Daido Electronics High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Corporation Information

7.19.2 Daido Electronics High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Daido Electronics High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Daido Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Daido Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

8 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High Performance Rare Earth Magnet

8.4 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Distributors List

9.3 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Industry Trends

10.2 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Growth Drivers

10.3 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market Challenges

10.4 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Performance Rare Earth Magnet by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of High Performance Rare Earth Magnet

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High Performance Rare Earth Magnet by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High Performance Rare Earth Magnet by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High Performance Rare Earth Magnet by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of High Performance Rare Earth Magnet by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Performance Rare Earth Magnet by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High Performance Rare Earth Magnet by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of High Performance Rare Earth Magnet by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High Performance Rare Earth Magnet by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

