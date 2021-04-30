Global Armored Cable Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Armored Cable market will register a 6.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 45080 million by 2025, from $ 35130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Armored Cable business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Armored Cable market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Armored Cable, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Armored Cable market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Armored Cable companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Tape

Wire

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Infrastructure Construction

Gas&Oil Industry

Construction and Manufacturing Industry

Mining Industry

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Prysmian Group

Walsin Lihwa

Nexans S.A

LS Cable

ABB

General Cable

Atkore

Southwire

Encore Wire

Anixter

Zhongchao Cable

Hangzhou Cable

Shanghai Shenghua Cable

Doncaster Cables

Shangshang Cable Group

Suli Group

Sun Cable

TBEA

Utama Cables Sdn Bhd

Shandong Wanda Cable

Gold Cup Electric Apparatus

Qingdao Hanhe Cable

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Armored Cable consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Armored Cable market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Armored Cable manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Armored Cable with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Armored Cable submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Armored Cable Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Armored Cable Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Armored Cable Segment by Type

2.2.1 Tape

2.2.2 Wire

2.3 Armored Cable Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Armored Cable Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Armored Cable Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Armored Cable Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Armored Cable Segment by A

…continued

