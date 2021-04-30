Global Paper and Pulp Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Paper and Pulp market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Paper and Pulp value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)

Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)

High Yield Pulp (HYP)

The segment of BHK holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 53%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Printing and Writing Paper

Tissue Paper

Other

The printing and writing paper holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 67% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Stora Enso

Suzano

Fibria

Sappi

UMP

RGE

APP

ARAUCO

Metsa Fibre

CMPC

Nippon Paper

Eldorado

Mercer

IP

Södra Cell

Ilim

Oji Paper

Domtar

Resolute

Cenibra

Yongfeng

Huatai

Sun Paper

Chenming

Yueyang

Canfor

West Fraser

Ence

SCA

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Paper and Pulp consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Paper and Pulp market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Paper and Pulp manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Paper and Pulp with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Paper and Pulp submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Paper and Pulp Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Paper and Pulp Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Paper and Pulp Segment by Type

2.2.1 Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)

2.2.2 Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)

2.2.3 High Yield Pulp (HYP)

2.3 Paper and Pulp Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Paper and Pulp Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Paper and Pulp Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Paper and Pulp Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Paper and Pulp Segment by Application

2.4.1 Printing and Writing Paper

2.4.2 Tissue Paper

2.4.3 Other

…continued

