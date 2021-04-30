Global Anaerobic Adhesive Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Anaerobic Adhesive market will register a -1.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 248.9 million by 2025, from $ 263.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Anaerobic Adhesive business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Anaerobic Adhesive market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Anaerobic Adhesive, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Anaerobic Adhesive market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Anaerobic Adhesive companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Anaerobic Threadlocker
Anaerobic Structural Adhesive
Retaining Compound
Gasket Sealant
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Threadlockers
Thread Sealants
Retaining Materials
Flange Sealants
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Henkel
Anabond
ThreeBond
Parson
Permabond
3M
DELO
Cyberbond
Royal Adhesives & Sealants
Loxeal
Alpha Adhesives & Sealants
Kisling AG
NALMAT Trzebinia
Hylomar
SAF-T-LOK
STALOC
Luoke
Weikon
Chemence
Litai
Ralead
Hengxin Chem
HengYing Adhesive
Tonsan
Zhejiang Keli
HuiTian New Material
KangDa New Materials
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Anaerobic Adhesive consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Anaerobic Adhesive market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Anaerobic Adhesive manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Anaerobic Adhesive with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Anaerobic Adhesive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Anaerobic Adhesive Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Anaerobic Adhesive Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Anaerobic Adhesive Segment by Type
2.2.1 Anaerobic Threadlocker
2.2.2 Anaerobic Structural Adhesive
2.2.3 Retaining Compound
2.2.4 Gasket Sealant
2.2.5 Other
2.3 Anaerobic Adhesive Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Anaerobic Adhesive Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Anaerobic Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Anaerobic Adhe
…continued
