Global Biocides for Water Treatment Market Growth 2019-2024 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Biocides for Water Treatment market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Biocides for Water Treatment business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Biocides for Water Treatment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Biocides for Water Treatment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Quaternary Ammonium Salt
Isothiazolinone
Chlorine Dioxide Solution
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Municipal
Power
Oil & Gas
Mining
Chemical
Food & Beverage
Pulp & Paper
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Lonza
Ecolab
Dow Microbial Control
ICL-IP
Lanxess
Troy Corporation
Clariant
BASF
AkzoNobel
Thor Gmbh
Albemarle
Bio Chemical
Baker Hughes
Xingyuan Chemistry
Kemira
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Biocides for Water Treatment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Biocides for Water Treatment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Biocides for Water Treatment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Biocides for Water Treatment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Biocides for Water Treatment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLECONTENTS
Global Biocides for Water Treatment Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Biocides for Water Treatment Segment by Type
2.2.1 Quaternary Ammonium Salt
2.2.2 Isothiazolinone
2.2.3 Chlorine Dioxide Solution
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Biocides for Water Treatment Segment by Application
2.4.1 Municipal
2.4.2 Power
2.4.3 Oil & Gas
2.4.4 Mining
2.4.5 Chemical
2.4.6 Food & Beverage
2.4.7 Pulp & Paper
2.4.8 Others
2.5 Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Biocides for Water Treatment by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Biocides for Water Treatment Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Biocides for Water Treatment by Regions
4.1 Biocides for Water Treatment by Regions
4.1.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Biocides for Water Treatment Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Biocides for Water Treatment Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Biocides for Water Treatment by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Biocides for Water Treatment Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Biocides for Water Treatment by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Biocides for Water Treatment Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Biocides for Water Treatment Distributors
10.3 Biocides for Water Treatment Customer
11 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Market Forecast
11.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Biocides for Water Treatment Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Lonza
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Biocides for Water Treatment Product Offered
12.1.3 Lonza Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Lonza News
12.2 Ecolab
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Biocides for Water Treatment Product Offered
12.2.3 Ecolab Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Ecolab News
12.3 Dow Microbial Control
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Biocides for Water Treatment Product Offered
12.3.3 Dow Microbial Control Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Dow Microbial Control News
12.4 ICL-IP
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Biocides for Water Treatment Product Offered
12.4.3 ICL-IP Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 ICL-IP News
12.5 Lanxess
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Biocides for Water Treatment Product Offered
12.5.3 Lanxess Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Lanxess News
12.6 Troy Corporation
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Biocides for Water Treatment Product Offered
12.6.3 Troy Corporation Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Troy Corporation News
12.7 Clariant
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Biocides for Water Treatment Product Offered
12.7.3 Clariant Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Clariant News
12.8 BASF
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Biocides for Water Treatment Product Offered
12.8.3 BASF Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 BASF News
12.9 AkzoNobel
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Biocides for Water Treatment Product Offered
12.9.3 AkzoNobel Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 AkzoNobel News
12.10 Thor Gmbh
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Biocides for Water Treatment Product Offered
12.10.3 Thor Gmbh Biocides for Water Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Thor Gmbh News
12.11 Albemarle
12.12 Bio Chemical
12.13 Baker Hughes
12.14 Xingyuan Chemistry
12.15 Kemira
13 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables and Figures
