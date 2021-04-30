Global  Sodium Hydroxide Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for  2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Sodium Hydroxide market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 38630 million by 2025, from $ 32060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sodium Hydroxide business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sodium Hydroxide market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Sodium Hydroxide value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Liquid Caustic Soda
Solid Caustic Soda
Caustic Soda Flake
Caustic Soda Particle
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Pulp and Paper
Textiles
Soap and Detergents
Bleach Manufacturing
Petroleum Products
Aluminum Processing
Chemical Processing
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
DowDuPont
Shin-Etsu Chemical
OxyChem
Olin Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Westlake (Axiall)
Asahi Glass
Tosoh
Covestro
Ineos Chlor Ltd
SABIC
Basf
Kemira
AkzoNobel
LG Chemical
Solvay
GACL
Tokuyama Corp
Hanwha Chemical
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Huatai Group
Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)
SP Chemical(Taixing)
Shandong Jinling
Haili Chemical
Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride
Xinjiang Tianye
ChemChina
Beiyuan Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Sodium Hydroxide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sodium Hydroxide market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sodium Hydroxide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sodium Hydroxide with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Sodium Hydroxide submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Sodium Hydroxide Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Sodium Hydroxide Segment by Type
2.2.1 Liquid Caustic Soda
2.2.2 Solid Caustic Soda
2.2.3 Caustic Soda Flake
2.2.4 Caustic Soda Particle
2.3 Sodium Hydroxide Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Sodium Hydroxide Segment by Application
….. continued
