Global 1-Butene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the 1-Butene market will register a 4.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 33130 million by 2025, from $ 27710 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in 1-Butene business, shared in Chapter 3.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4906350-global-1-butene-market-growth-2020-2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 1-Butene market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-melting-point-instruments-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2026-2021-04-26

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the 1-Butene, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the 1-Butene market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by 1-Butene companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-i-joist-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-04-17

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Crude C4 Seperation

Ethylene Dimerization

Other

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-single-gas-monitors-market-research-2024-2021-04-14

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Polyethylene

Secondary Butyl Alcohol(SBA)

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gobal-vinpocetine-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-04-08

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Evonik

Sabic

Shell

CP Chemical

Praxair

ExxonMobil

Tonen Chemical

Mitsui Chemical

Idemitsu Kosan

Sumitomo Chemical

PTT

SINOPEC

CNPC

Jam

Qatar Chemical

OPaL

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Petro Rabigh

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 1-Butene consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 1-Butene market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 1-Butene manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 1-Butene with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of 1-Butene submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 1-Butene Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 1-Butene Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 1-Butene Segment by Type

2.2.1 Crude C4 Seperation

2.2.2 Ethylene Dimerization

2.2.3 Other

2.3 1-Butene Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global 1-Butene Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global 1-Butene Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global 1-Butene Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 1-Butene Segment by Application

2.4.1 Polyethylene

2.4.2 Secondary Butyl Alcohol(SBA)

2.4.3 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK)

2.5 1-Butene Consum

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105