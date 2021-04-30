Global Fire Barrier Sealant Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for  2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Fire Barrier Sealant market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 693.3 million by 2025, from $ 596.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fire Barrier Sealant business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fire Barrier Sealant market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fire Barrier Sealant value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Elastometric Type

Intumescent Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3M Company

Pecora

Hilti

H. B. Fuller

Bostik (Arkema)

Rockwool

Specified Technologies

Tremco

Fosroc (JMH Group)

Everbuild (Sika AG)

Trafalgar Fire

Entc Nuclear Technology

Metacaulk (Rectorseal)

Bai Yun Chemical

Promat

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fire Barrier Sealant consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fire Barrier Sealant market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fire Barrier Sealant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fire Barrier Sealant with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fire Barrier Sealant submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Fire Barrier Sealant Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Fire Barrier Sealant Segment by Type

2.2.1 Elastometric Type

2.2.2 Intumescent Type

2.3 Fire Barrier Sealant Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Fire Barrier Sealant Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential Building

2.4.2 Commercial Building

2.4.3 Industrial Building

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Fire Barrier Sealant Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Fire Barrier Sealant by Company

3.1 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

….. continued

