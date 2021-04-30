Global Fire Barrier Sealant Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for  2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Fire Barrier Sealant market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 693.3 million by 2025, from $ 596.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fire Barrier Sealant business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fire Barrier Sealant market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Fire Barrier Sealant value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Elastometric Type
Intumescent Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
3M Company
Pecora
Hilti
H. B. Fuller
Bostik (Arkema)
Rockwool
Specified Technologies
Tremco
Fosroc (JMH Group)
Everbuild (Sika AG)
Trafalgar Fire
Entc Nuclear Technology
Metacaulk (Rectorseal)
Bai Yun Chemical
Promat
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Fire Barrier Sealant consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Fire Barrier Sealant market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Fire Barrier Sealant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Fire Barrier Sealant with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Fire Barrier Sealant submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Fire Barrier Sealant Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Fire Barrier Sealant Segment by Type
2.2.1 Elastometric Type
2.2.2 Intumescent Type
2.3 Fire Barrier Sealant Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Fire Barrier Sealant Segment by Application
2.4.1 Residential Building
2.4.2 Commercial Building
2.4.3 Industrial Building
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Fire Barrier Sealant Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Fire Barrier Sealant by Company
3.1 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
….. continued
