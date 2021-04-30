Global Structural Glazing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for  2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Structural Glazing market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10490 million by 2025, from $ 8634.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Structural Glazing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Structural Glazing market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.



This study considers the Structural Glazing value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Insulating Glass

Tempered Glass

Low-e Glass

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Building

Public building

Residential

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

NSG Group

Xinyi Glass

AGC Glass

Guardian

Taiwan Glass

Saint-gobain Glass

Sisecam

China Southern Group

Schott

Central Glass

Vitro Architectural Glass

Cardinal Glass

Kibing Group

FLACHGLAS

SYP

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Structural Glazing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Structural Glazing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Structural Glazing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Structural Glazing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Structural Glazing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

cutive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Structural Glazing Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Structural Glazing Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Structural Glazing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Insulating Glass

2.2.2 Tempered Glass

2.2.3 Low-e Glass

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Structural Glazing Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Structural Glazing Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Structural Glazing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Structural Glazing Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Structural Glazing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Building

2.4.2 Public building

2.4.3 Residential

2.5 Structural Glazing Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Structural Glazing Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Structural Glazing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Structural Glazing Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Structural Glazing by Company

….. continued

