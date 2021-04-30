Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Styrene-based TPE (SBCs)

Thermoplastic Polyolefins

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

Polyether Ester TPE(TPEE)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Footwear

Automobile

Building & Construction

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kraton Polymers

Sibur

DowDuPont

Dynasol

LG Chem

BASF SE

Versalis

PolyOne

Mitsubishi

Asahi Chemical

Arkema SA

Lee Chang Yung

Sinopec

Chevron Phillips

JSR

ExxonMobil

CNPC

Kuraray

Kumho Petrochemical

TSRC

ChiMei

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Styrene-based TPE (SBCs)

2.2.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefins

2.2.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

2.2.4 Polyether Ester TPE(TPEE)

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Footwear

2.4.2 Automobile

2.4.3 Building & Construction

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

..…continued.

