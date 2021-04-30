Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Vehicles (EVs) market will register a 47.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 291760 million by 2025, from $ 61900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Vehicles (EVs) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Vehicles (EVs) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Electric Vehicles (EVs), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Electric Vehicles (EVs) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Electric Vehicles (EVs) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

BEV

PHEV

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tesla

Renault

BYD

BAIC

BMW

SAIC

Nissan

Hyundai & Kia

Volkswagen

GEELY

GAC Motor

DongFeng Motor

Great Wall Motors

JAC

Chery

Mitsubishi

VOLVO

TOYOTA

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Vehicles (EVs) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electric Vehicles (EVs) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Vehicles (EVs) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Vehicles (EVs) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

