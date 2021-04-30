Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2027| Soprema Group, Carlisle Companies, Sika

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Research Report: Soprema Group, Carlisle Companies, Sika, BASF, Saint Gobain, 3M, Fosroc, GAF Roofing, Kemper System, Johns Manville, GCP Applied Technologies, Henry Company, ARDEX Group, Henkel Polybit, Oriental Yuhong

Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market by Type: Acrylic, Polyurethane, Others

Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market by Application: Roofing, Walls, Underground Construction, Others

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market in key regions.

Key Queries Related to the Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Addressed in the Report:

Does the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market have growth potential?

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market?

Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market?

How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market?

What are the factors that may hamper the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market growth in the years ahead?

Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market?

Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Table of Contents

1 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Overview

1.1 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Product Overview

1.2 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Acrylic

1.2.2 Polyurethane

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Elastomeric Applied Membranes Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Elastomeric Applied Membranes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Elastomeric Applied Membranes as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Elastomeric Applied Membranes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes by Application

4.1 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Roofing

4.1.2 Walls

4.1.3 Underground Construction

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Elastomeric Applied Membranes by Country

5.1 North America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Elastomeric Applied Membranes by Country

6.1 Europe Elastomeric Applied Membranes Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Elastomeric Applied Membranes Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Applied Membranes by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Applied Membranes Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Applied Membranes Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Elastomeric Applied Membranes by Country

8.1 Latin America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Applied Membranes by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Applied Membranes Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Applied Membranes Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Elastomeric Applied Membranes Business

10.1 Soprema Group

10.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Soprema Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Soprema Group Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Soprema Group Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

10.1.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

10.2 Carlisle Companies

10.2.1 Carlisle Companies Corporation Information

10.2.2 Carlisle Companies Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Carlisle Companies Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Soprema Group Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

10.2.5 Carlisle Companies Recent Development

10.3 Sika

10.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sika Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sika Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

10.3.5 Sika Recent Development

10.4 BASF

10.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.4.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 BASF Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 BASF Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

10.4.5 BASF Recent Development

10.5 Saint Gobain

10.5.1 Saint Gobain Corporation Information

10.5.2 Saint Gobain Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Saint Gobain Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Saint Gobain Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

10.5.5 Saint Gobain Recent Development

10.6 3M

10.6.1 3M Corporation Information

10.6.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 3M Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 3M Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

10.6.5 3M Recent Development

10.7 Fosroc

10.7.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

10.7.2 Fosroc Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Fosroc Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Fosroc Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

10.7.5 Fosroc Recent Development

10.8 GAF Roofing

10.8.1 GAF Roofing Corporation Information

10.8.2 GAF Roofing Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 GAF Roofing Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 GAF Roofing Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

10.8.5 GAF Roofing Recent Development

10.9 Kemper System

10.9.1 Kemper System Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kemper System Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Kemper System Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Kemper System Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

10.9.5 Kemper System Recent Development

10.10 Johns Manville

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Johns Manville Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

10.11 GCP Applied Technologies

10.11.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information

10.11.2 GCP Applied Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 GCP Applied Technologies Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 GCP Applied Technologies Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

10.11.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Development

10.12 Henry Company

10.12.1 Henry Company Corporation Information

10.12.2 Henry Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Henry Company Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Henry Company Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

10.12.5 Henry Company Recent Development

10.13 ARDEX Group

10.13.1 ARDEX Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 ARDEX Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 ARDEX Group Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 ARDEX Group Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

10.13.5 ARDEX Group Recent Development

10.14 Henkel Polybit

10.14.1 Henkel Polybit Corporation Information

10.14.2 Henkel Polybit Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Henkel Polybit Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Henkel Polybit Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

10.14.5 Henkel Polybit Recent Development

10.15 Oriental Yuhong

10.15.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

10.15.2 Oriental Yuhong Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Oriental Yuhong Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Oriental Yuhong Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

10.15.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Distributors

12.3 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

