Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Chemical Synthesis

Fermentation

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cosmetic

Industrial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

OXEA

DAICEL

KH Neochem

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Chemical Synthesis

2.2.2 Fermentation

2.3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cosmetic

2.4.2 Industrial

2.5 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

…continued

