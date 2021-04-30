Bio-Butanol Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Application Potential by 2027| BASF, DowDuPont, Celanese

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Bio-Butanol market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Bio-Butanol market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Bio-Butanol market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Bio-Butanol market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Bio-Butanol market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Bio-Butanol market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Bio-Butanol market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bio-Butanol Market Research Report: BASF, DowDuPont, Celanese, Eastman, Butamax, Gevo, Cobalt Technologies, Cathay Industrial Biotech, Green Biologics, Butyl Fuel, W2 Energy, ZeaChem, Energy Quest, Butalco, METabolic Explorer, TetraVitae Biosciences

Global Bio-Butanol Market by Type: Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Others

Global Bio-Butanol Market by Application: Motor Fuels, Adhesives, Personal Care Products, Paints, Others

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Bio-Butanol market in key regions.

Key Queries Related to the Global Bio-Butanol Market Addressed in the Report:

Does the global Bio-Butanol market have growth potential?

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Bio-Butanol market?

Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Bio-Butanol market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Bio-Butanol market?

How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Bio-Butanol market?

What are the factors that may hamper the global Bio-Butanol market growth in the years ahead?

Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Bio-Butanol market?

Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Table of Contents

1 Bio-Butanol Market Overview

1.1 Bio-Butanol Product Overview

1.2 Bio-Butanol Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Grade

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Bio-Butanol Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Bio-Butanol Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Bio-Butanol Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Bio-Butanol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Bio-Butanol Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Bio-Butanol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Bio-Butanol Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bio-Butanol Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bio-Butanol Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Bio-Butanol Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bio-Butanol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bio-Butanol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio-Butanol Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bio-Butanol Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bio-Butanol as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bio-Butanol Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bio-Butanol Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Bio-Butanol Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Bio-Butanol Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Bio-Butanol Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Bio-Butanol Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Bio-Butanol Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Bio-Butanol Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bio-Butanol Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Bio-Butanol Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Bio-Butanol Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Bio-Butanol Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Bio-Butanol by Application

4.1 Bio-Butanol Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Motor Fuels

4.1.2 Adhesives

4.1.3 Personal Care Products

4.1.4 Paints

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Bio-Butanol Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Bio-Butanol Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bio-Butanol Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Bio-Butanol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Bio-Butanol Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Bio-Butanol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-Butanol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Bio-Butanol by Country

5.1 North America Bio-Butanol Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Bio-Butanol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Bio-Butanol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Bio-Butanol Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Bio-Butanol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Bio-Butanol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Bio-Butanol by Country

6.1 Europe Bio-Butanol Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Bio-Butanol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Bio-Butanol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Bio-Butanol Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Bio-Butanol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Bio-Butanol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Bio-Butanol by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Butanol Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Butanol Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Butanol Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Butanol Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Butanol Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Butanol Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Bio-Butanol by Country

8.1 Latin America Bio-Butanol Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Bio-Butanol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Bio-Butanol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Bio-Butanol Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Bio-Butanol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Bio-Butanol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Bio-Butanol by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Butanol Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Butanol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Butanol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Butanol Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Butanol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Butanol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio-Butanol Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF Bio-Butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BASF Bio-Butanol Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 DowDuPont

10.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DowDuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 DowDuPont Bio-Butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BASF Bio-Butanol Products Offered

10.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.3 Celanese

10.3.1 Celanese Corporation Information

10.3.2 Celanese Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Celanese Bio-Butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Celanese Bio-Butanol Products Offered

10.3.5 Celanese Recent Development

10.4 Eastman

10.4.1 Eastman Corporation Information

10.4.2 Eastman Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Eastman Bio-Butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Eastman Bio-Butanol Products Offered

10.4.5 Eastman Recent Development

10.5 Butamax

10.5.1 Butamax Corporation Information

10.5.2 Butamax Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Butamax Bio-Butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Butamax Bio-Butanol Products Offered

10.5.5 Butamax Recent Development

10.6 Gevo

10.6.1 Gevo Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gevo Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Gevo Bio-Butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Gevo Bio-Butanol Products Offered

10.6.5 Gevo Recent Development

10.7 Cobalt Technologies

10.7.1 Cobalt Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Cobalt Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Cobalt Technologies Bio-Butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Cobalt Technologies Bio-Butanol Products Offered

10.7.5 Cobalt Technologies Recent Development

10.8 Cathay Industrial Biotech

10.8.1 Cathay Industrial Biotech Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cathay Industrial Biotech Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Cathay Industrial Biotech Bio-Butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Cathay Industrial Biotech Bio-Butanol Products Offered

10.8.5 Cathay Industrial Biotech Recent Development

10.9 Green Biologics

10.9.1 Green Biologics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Green Biologics Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Green Biologics Bio-Butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Green Biologics Bio-Butanol Products Offered

10.9.5 Green Biologics Recent Development

10.10 Butyl Fuel

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Bio-Butanol Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Butyl Fuel Bio-Butanol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Butyl Fuel Recent Development

10.11 W2 Energy

10.11.1 W2 Energy Corporation Information

10.11.2 W2 Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 W2 Energy Bio-Butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 W2 Energy Bio-Butanol Products Offered

10.11.5 W2 Energy Recent Development

10.12 ZeaChem

10.12.1 ZeaChem Corporation Information

10.12.2 ZeaChem Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 ZeaChem Bio-Butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 ZeaChem Bio-Butanol Products Offered

10.12.5 ZeaChem Recent Development

10.13 Energy Quest

10.13.1 Energy Quest Corporation Information

10.13.2 Energy Quest Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Energy Quest Bio-Butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Energy Quest Bio-Butanol Products Offered

10.13.5 Energy Quest Recent Development

10.14 Butalco

10.14.1 Butalco Corporation Information

10.14.2 Butalco Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Butalco Bio-Butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Butalco Bio-Butanol Products Offered

10.14.5 Butalco Recent Development

10.15 METabolic Explorer

10.15.1 METabolic Explorer Corporation Information

10.15.2 METabolic Explorer Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 METabolic Explorer Bio-Butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 METabolic Explorer Bio-Butanol Products Offered

10.15.5 METabolic Explorer Recent Development

10.16 TetraVitae Biosciences

10.16.1 TetraVitae Biosciences Corporation Information

10.16.2 TetraVitae Biosciences Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 TetraVitae Biosciences Bio-Butanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 TetraVitae Biosciences Bio-Butanol Products Offered

10.16.5 TetraVitae Biosciences Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bio-Butanol Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bio-Butanol Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Bio-Butanol Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Bio-Butanol Distributors

12.3 Bio-Butanol Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

