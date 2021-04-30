Recyclate PET Market Emerging Trends, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2027| Centriforce Products, Dennison Plastics, DS Smith Recycling

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Recyclate PET market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Recyclate PET market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Recyclate PET market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Recyclate PET market.
As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Recyclate PET market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Recyclate PET market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Recyclate PET market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Recyclate PET Market Research Report: Centriforce Products, Dennison Plastics, DS Smith Recycling, Dutch Pet Recycling, EcoStar, Equipolymers, G.E.T Recycling, Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi, ITW Poly Recycling, JBF Global, JFC Plastics, Krones Group, Libolon, Lotte Chemical, Phoenix Technologies, PolyQuest, Reliance Industries, UAB Repro-Pet, Verdeco Recycling, Foss Manufacturing
Global Recyclate PET Market by Type: PET Staple Fibre, PET Straps, PET Sheets or Films, Others
Global Recyclate PET Market by Application: Food and Non-Food Packaging, Building Materials, Others
The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Recyclate PET market in key regions.
Key Queries Related to the Global Recyclate PET Market Addressed in the Report:
- Does the global Recyclate PET market have growth potential?
- What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Recyclate PET market?
- Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Recyclate PET market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?
- What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Recyclate PET market?
- How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?
- What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Recyclate PET market?
- What are the factors that may hamper the global Recyclate PET market growth in the years ahead?
- Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?
- What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Recyclate PET market?
- Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?
Table of Contents
1 Recyclate PET Market Overview
1.1 Recyclate PET Product Overview
1.2 Recyclate PET Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 PET Staple Fibre
1.2.2 PET Straps
1.2.3 PET Sheets or Films
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Recyclate PET Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Recyclate PET Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Recyclate PET Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Recyclate PET Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Recyclate PET Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Recyclate PET Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Recyclate PET Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Recyclate PET Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Recyclate PET Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Recyclate PET Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Recyclate PET Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Recyclate PET Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Recyclate PET Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Recyclate PET Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Recyclate PET as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Recyclate PET Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Recyclate PET Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Recyclate PET Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Recyclate PET Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Recyclate PET Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Recyclate PET Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Recyclate PET Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Recyclate PET Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Recyclate PET Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Recyclate PET Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Recyclate PET by Application
4.1 Recyclate PET Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Food and Non-Food Packaging
4.1.2 Building Materials
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Recyclate PET Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Recyclate PET Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Recyclate PET Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Recyclate PET Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Recyclate PET Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Recyclate PET Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Recyclate PET by Country
5.1 North America Recyclate PET Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Recyclate PET Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Recyclate PET Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Recyclate PET Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Recyclate PET Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Recyclate PET Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Recyclate PET by Country
6.1 Europe Recyclate PET Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Recyclate PET Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Recyclate PET Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Recyclate PET Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Recyclate PET Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Recyclate PET Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Recyclate PET by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Recyclate PET Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Recyclate PET Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Recyclate PET Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Recyclate PET Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Recyclate PET Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Recyclate PET Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Recyclate PET by Country
8.1 Latin America Recyclate PET Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Recyclate PET Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Recyclate PET Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Recyclate PET Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Recyclate PET Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Recyclate PET Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Recyclate PET Business
10.1 Centriforce Products
10.1.1 Centriforce Products Corporation Information
10.1.2 Centriforce Products Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Centriforce Products Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Centriforce Products Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.1.5 Centriforce Products Recent Development
10.2 Dennison Plastics
10.2.1 Dennison Plastics Corporation Information
10.2.2 Dennison Plastics Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Dennison Plastics Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Centriforce Products Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.2.5 Dennison Plastics Recent Development
10.3 DS Smith Recycling
10.3.1 DS Smith Recycling Corporation Information
10.3.2 DS Smith Recycling Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 DS Smith Recycling Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 DS Smith Recycling Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.3.5 DS Smith Recycling Recent Development
10.4 Dutch Pet Recycling
10.4.1 Dutch Pet Recycling Corporation Information
10.4.2 Dutch Pet Recycling Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Dutch Pet Recycling Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Dutch Pet Recycling Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.4.5 Dutch Pet Recycling Recent Development
10.5 EcoStar
10.5.1 EcoStar Corporation Information
10.5.2 EcoStar Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 EcoStar Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 EcoStar Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.5.5 EcoStar Recent Development
10.6 Equipolymers
10.6.1 Equipolymers Corporation Information
10.6.2 Equipolymers Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Equipolymers Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Equipolymers Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.6.5 Equipolymers Recent Development
10.7 G.E.T Recycling
10.7.1 G.E.T Recycling Corporation Information
10.7.2 G.E.T Recycling Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 G.E.T Recycling Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 G.E.T Recycling Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.7.5 G.E.T Recycling Recent Development
10.8 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi
10.8.1 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi Corporation Information
10.8.2 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.8.5 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi Recent Development
10.9 ITW Poly Recycling
10.9.1 ITW Poly Recycling Corporation Information
10.9.2 ITW Poly Recycling Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 ITW Poly Recycling Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 ITW Poly Recycling Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.9.5 ITW Poly Recycling Recent Development
10.10 JBF Global
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Recyclate PET Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 JBF Global Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 JBF Global Recent Development
10.11 JFC Plastics
10.11.1 JFC Plastics Corporation Information
10.11.2 JFC Plastics Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 JFC Plastics Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 JFC Plastics Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.11.5 JFC Plastics Recent Development
10.12 Krones Group
10.12.1 Krones Group Corporation Information
10.12.2 Krones Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Krones Group Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Krones Group Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.12.5 Krones Group Recent Development
10.13 Libolon
10.13.1 Libolon Corporation Information
10.13.2 Libolon Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Libolon Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Libolon Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.13.5 Libolon Recent Development
10.14 Lotte Chemical
10.14.1 Lotte Chemical Corporation Information
10.14.2 Lotte Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Lotte Chemical Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Lotte Chemical Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.14.5 Lotte Chemical Recent Development
10.15 Phoenix Technologies
10.15.1 Phoenix Technologies Corporation Information
10.15.2 Phoenix Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Phoenix Technologies Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Phoenix Technologies Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.15.5 Phoenix Technologies Recent Development
10.16 PolyQuest
10.16.1 PolyQuest Corporation Information
10.16.2 PolyQuest Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 PolyQuest Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 PolyQuest Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.16.5 PolyQuest Recent Development
10.17 Reliance Industries
10.17.1 Reliance Industries Corporation Information
10.17.2 Reliance Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Reliance Industries Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Reliance Industries Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.17.5 Reliance Industries Recent Development
10.18 UAB Repro-Pet
10.18.1 UAB Repro-Pet Corporation Information
10.18.2 UAB Repro-Pet Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 UAB Repro-Pet Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 UAB Repro-Pet Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.18.5 UAB Repro-Pet Recent Development
10.19 Verdeco Recycling
10.19.1 Verdeco Recycling Corporation Information
10.19.2 Verdeco Recycling Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Verdeco Recycling Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Verdeco Recycling Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.19.5 Verdeco Recycling Recent Development
10.20 Foss Manufacturing
10.20.1 Foss Manufacturing Corporation Information
10.20.2 Foss Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Foss Manufacturing Recyclate PET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Foss Manufacturing Recyclate PET Products Offered
10.20.5 Foss Manufacturing Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Recyclate PET Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Recyclate PET Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Recyclate PET Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Recyclate PET Distributors
12.3 Recyclate PET Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
