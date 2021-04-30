Global Playground Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Playground Equipment market will register a 7.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5757.7 million by 2025, from $ 4393.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Playground Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Playground Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Playground Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Playground Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Playground Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Monkey Bars
Sandbox
Climbing Equipment
Swings and Slides
Balance Equipment
Motion and Spinning
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Commercial Playgrounds
Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment
Theme Play Systems
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
PlayCore
Mich Playground Equipment
Landscape Structures
Playpower
ELI
Kompan, Inc.
Qitele
Henderson
Forpark Australia
Kaiqi
E.Beckmann
Childforms
SportsPlay
Tsumura Company
ABC-Team
DYNAMO
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Playground Equipment market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Playground Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Playground Equipment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Playground Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Playground Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Playground Equipment Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Playground Equipment Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Playground Equipment Segment by Type
2.2.1 Monkey Bars
2.2.3 Climbing Equipment
2.2.4 Swings and Slides
2.2.5 Balance Equipment
2.2.6 Motion and Spinning
2.2.7 Others
2.3 Playground Equipment Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Playground Equipment Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
….continued
