Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market will register a 3.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 793590 million by 2025, from $ 682600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Automotive Repair

Automotive Maintenance

Automotive Beauty

Automotive Modification

Other

The segment of automotive repair holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 50%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The passenger car holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 75% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Autozone

Michelin Tyreplus

Genuine Parts Company

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Belron International

Advance Auto Parts

China Grand Automotive

Bosch

Zhongsheng Group

Driven Brands

Yongda Group

Tuhu Auto

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Goodyear Auto Service

Monro

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Automotive Repair

2.2.3 Automotive Beauty

2.2.4 Automotive Modification

2.2.5 Other

2.3 Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Car

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicle

2.5 Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services by Players

3.1 Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market

….continued

