Global Road LED Traffic Signals Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Road LED Traffic Signals market will register a 3.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 593.3 million by 2025, from $ 508.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Road LED Traffic Signals business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Road LED Traffic Signals market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Road LED Traffic Signals, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Road LED Traffic Signals market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Road LED Traffic Signals companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

High Power LED

Conventional LED

The segment of high power LED holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 86%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Urban Road

Rural Road

Other

The urban road holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 70% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SWARCO

WERMA

Dialight

GE Current

Fama Traffic

Leotek

Sinowatcher Technology

Traffic Technologies

Econolite Group

Anbang Electric

Jingan

Trafitronics India

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Road LED Traffic Signals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Road LED Traffic Signals market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Road LED Traffic Signals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Road LED Traffic Signals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Road LED Traffic Signals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Road LED Traffic Signals Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Road LED Traffic Signals Segment by Type

2.2.1 High Power LED

2.2.2 Conventional LED

2.3 Road LED Traffic Signals Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Road LED Traffic Signals Segment by Application

2.4.1 Urban Road

….continued

