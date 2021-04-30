Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market will register a 4.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 49750 million by 2025, from $ 42280 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Fiber Grade

Bottle Grade

Film Grade

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

For polyester Fiber

For Container

Film Products

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Indorama Ventures(TH)

Nan Ya Plastics(TW)

DAK Americas(US)

Far Eastern New Century(TW)

JBF(IN)

M&G Chemicals(CA)

Lotte Chemical(KR)

OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM)

SABIC(SA)

Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN)

Polief(RU)

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN)

Zhejiang Hengyi(CN)

Petroquimica Suape(BR)

Selenis(PT)

EIPET(EG)

Since CR Chemicals(CN)

NEO GROUP(LT)

KoKsan(TR)

Sanfangxiang Group(CN)

Wankai New Materials(CN)

Far Eastern Industry (CN)

Rongsheng petrochemical(CN)

Zhenbang Fibre(CN)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fiber Grade

2.2.2 Bottle Grade

2.2.3 Film Grade

2.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Polyethyle

…continued

