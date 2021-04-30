Global 1-Nonene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the 1-Nonene market will register a 5.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1996.5 million by 2025, from $ 1586.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in 1-Nonene business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 1-Nonene market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the 1-Nonene, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the 1-Nonene market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by 1-Nonene companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

0.98

0.995

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Produce Isodecyl Alcohol

Produce Neodecanoic Acid

Produce Nonylphenol

Produce Isononyl Mercaptan

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Shell

TPC Group

PBF Energy

Braskem

Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical

Suncor Energy Inc

ChemChina

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 1-Nonene consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 1-Nonene market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 1-Nonene manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 1-Nonene with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of 1-Nonene submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 1-Nonene Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 1-Nonene Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 1-Nonene Segment by Type

2.2.1 0.98

2.2.2 0.995

2.3 1-Nonene Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global 1-Nonene Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global 1-Nonene Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global 1-Nonene Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 1-Nonene Segment by Application

2.4.1 Produce Isodecyl Alcohol

2.4.2 Produce Neodecanoic Acid

2.4.3 Produce Nonylphenol

2.4.4 Produce

…continued

