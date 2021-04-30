Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture market will register a 3.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1152.7 million by 2025, from $ 1023.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Concrete Waterproofing Admixture business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Concrete Waterproofing Admixture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Concrete Waterproofing Admixture companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Crystalline Waterproofing Admixture
Liquid Waterproofing Admixture
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential Use
Commercial Use
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Kryton
Markham Global
Xypex Chemical
GCP Applied Technologies Inc
Hycrete, Inc.
Fosroc
Penetron
SIKA
Schomburg
BASF
BAUMERK
Supershield
CPG Europe (VANDEX)
IPA Systems
Moxie
Cementaid
Colton Group (COSTAR, Advanced Concrete Technologies)
Tecnochem
Cemix
Velosit
Shenzhen Maidi Concrete
Goodcrete
Dura Build Care
Huangteng Huagong
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Concrete Waterproofing Admixture market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Concrete Waterproofing Admixture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Segment by Type
2.2.1 Crystalline Waterproofing Admixture
2.2.2 Liquid Waterproofing Admixture
2.3 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Segment by Application
2.4.1 Residential Use
2.4.2 Commercial Use
2.5 Concrete Waterpro
…continued
