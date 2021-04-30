Baobab Powder Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2028

Baobab Powder Market Outlook:

Baobab is a tree native to Africa, Australia, and the Middle East. The baobab tree is an icon of the African savannah and with good reason. Also called the tree of life, baobab provides every part of the tree for use in medicine, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage. Baobab fruit is edible and has a sweet, tart taste. Baobab powder is obtained from the baobab seeds, which naturally dry on the tree. Baobab powder is used in multiple segments because of its versatile benefits. Until a decade ago, the market for baobab powder was restricted to Africa and neighboring countries, but it has been popularized thanks to the growing demand for healthy food products and value-added products. Aduna Ltd. Introduced baobab powder and allied products in the market and since then the demand for baobab powder has been surging with an exponential rate.

Baobab: the superfood

Multiple health benefits that the baobab powder provides is the reason the demand for it has been high in the market. Baobab powder is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants and is utilized for the same in multiple food products such as beverages, sports nutrition bar, health supplements. The taste is a major factor for why baobab powder is gaining so much attention as well, baobab powder has been described to have a characteristic taste of cross between grapefruit, pear, and pineapple. This makes it an attractive drink additive of choice for all age groups.

The recent trend of healthy beverages and nutrition bars is influencing the baobab powder market positively. Multiple companies are coming forward with new product formulations incorporating baobab powder for its nutritional and health benefits. The demand for Baobab powder in the market has increased dramatically since its popularization in the European region by Aduna Ltd. Due to the internet culture, the trend for an increased preference towards value-added products and demand for healthier products is being picked up worldwide and not just clustered in a region anymore. This has surged the demand for baobab further. Recent reports suggest that the main source of baobab powder are Zimbabwe and West Africa but the demand is growing at a pace that suppliers cannot keep up with the demand. North America and Europe are two of the major region for baobab powder demand. Baobab powder, apart from baobab oil is also used in cosmetic products for their antioxidant rich nature.

Baobab powder market: segmentation

On the basis of application, the global baobab powder market has been segmented as:

Food and beverages

Nutraceuticals

Personal care and cosmetics

others

Baobab Powder Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the Baobab powder market are ADUNA Ltd., Baobab Foods, LLC, B’Ayoba, NP Nutra®, Mighty Baobab Limited London, Organic Africa, EcoProducts, ATACORA, Halka B Organics, Powbab.inc, Organic burst UK Ltd. Etc.

Opportunities for Participants in the Baobab Powder Market:

Owing to the increasing demand for healthier foods and value-added food products, the opportunities for market participants in the baobab powder market are plenty. New trends for quick nutritional bites such as sports nutrition bar and performance beverages has opened up new doors of opportunities for manufacturers and baobab powder producers alike. Baobab powder being a natural ingredient and owing to its beneficial form factor, has huge prospects as an integral sport nutrition bar ingredient. The demand for baobab powder is increased further by increasing trend of a liquid diet. Two major suppliers of baobab powder are Zimbabwe and West Africa. The demand for baobab has surged so high that the suppliers are unable to keep up with the increasing demand, opening up new opportunities for suppliers in the baobab powder market.

Owing to its attractive flavor profile, market giants such as PepsiCo and The Coca-Cola Company have launched drinks with baobab powder for flavor or as an ingredient. This speaks volumes about the market attractiveness for baobab powder in the for the food and beverages segment.

