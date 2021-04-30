New Research Report On Colloidal Silver Market Is Growing In Huge Demand In 2018-2028

Colloidal Silver Market: Overview

Colloidal silver is a suspension of an ultra-fine metallic silver particle in a colloidal base. Colloidal silver is used for different applications such as additives in food, pharmaceutical formulations, anti-microbial solutions preparation, etc. The wide range of practical applications of colloidal silver leads to the demand from different industries over the forecast period.

The rise in the food and beverages industry is likely to expand the market for colloidal silver as it has been used as an indirect additive in the food products. The growing pharmaceutical industry and cosmetics & personal care industry will have a positive impact on the colloidal silver market. The new developments in nutraceutical industry lead to an increased use of colloidal silver due to the anti-microbial properties of the colloidal silver. The rise in the packed food and beverages industry is likely to expand the market for colloidal silver.

Colloidal Silver Market: Market Dynamics

Rising use of colloidal silver as an indirect additive in the food & beverages industry, the pharmaceutical industry and cosmetics, and personal care industry is the key driver for the growth of the global colloidal silver market. Moreover, the growing demand for the packaged food and beverages is expected to increase the demand for the colloidal silver market during the forecast period. Additionally, the booming healthcare industry across the globe will have a positive impact on the global colloidal silver market. The rising expenditure on the beauty products and personal care products is likely to expand the personal care and beauty products industry, which is expected to push the demand for colloidal silver during the forecast period.

However, the direct use of colloidal silver has banned in a few countries due to adverse impacts of the respective government authorities like FDA and EFSA. This likely to limit the expansion of the colloidal silver market.

Furthermore, the colloidal silver market has fragmented due to the presence of local and domestic players. The regional players have adopted a competitive price structure over the established players, which has eventually lead to a war for market capture.

Colloidal Silver Market: Market Segmentation

The colloidal silver market has segmented into different parts based on the particle size, concentration, end-use industries and geography. In the manufacturing of colloidal silver, different particle size have been used as per the requirement in the end product development process. 5 to 10 nm particles are commonly used to manufacture colloidal silver due to its precise effectiveness.

Based on particle size, the colloidal silver market is segmented into:

Up to 5 nm

5 to 10 nm

10 to 15 nm

>15 nm

Based on concentration, the colloidal silver market is segmented into:

Up to 10 ppm

10 – 20 ppm

20 – 30 ppm

>30 ppm

Based on end-use industries, the colloidal silver market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Other Industries (Packaging, water treatment, textile industry etc)

Colloidal Silver Market: Regional Outlook

The colloidal silver market has been categorized into seven critical regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. The colloidal silver market has expected to register a healthy growth during the forecast period, as the food and beverages, pharmaceutical and personal care industry are growing across the globe. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan represents a considerably high market share, and the market will grow at a significantly high growth rate due to the increasing population and changing food habitats to create opportunities for the food and healthcare industry leading to an expanding demand for the colloidal silver. China and India’s developing market is expected to impact the growth of the colloidal silver market positively. North America is a growing market due to the high per capita income and the consumers’ high expenditure on the food and pharmaceutical products.

However, Europe has restricted the direct use of the colloidal silver into food products, which is likely to hamper the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Colloidal Silver Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the colloidal silver market are Boli LLC, Colloidal Silver UK, Natural Immunogenics Corporation, Purest Colloids, Inc., Optimised Energetics and SunForce Health & Organics Inc., among others.

