Ben Oil Market 2018: Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Business Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028

Ben oil, commonly known as moringa oil, as extracted from the moringa oleifera seeds. Ben oil is well-known for its extraordinarily long shelf life and a pleasant & mild taste. Moringa oil or ben oil is extensively used as a perfume base, with extended applications in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals applications. Moreover, ben oil or moringa oil is also used in skincare products for its skin-nourishing benefits.

Ben oil comprises of vitamin C, antioxidants, and nutrients, which are helpful in protecting skin from tissue ruptures and wrinkle problems. The oil comprises of multiple components, including oleic acids, palmitic acid, stearic acid, and behenic acid, which add to its overall texture and wellness.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For A Sample- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1794

Ben Oil Market – Novel Developments

Some of the key players operating in the ben oil market include AOS products Pvt. Ltd., Avi Naturals, Dawn Moringa, Asili Natural Oils Limited (ANO), Katyani Exports, Jedwards International, Inc., AETOS Essential Oils, Kerfoot Group, and others.

In 2019, Kerfoot Group- a leading player in the ben oil market- is set to showcase its range of natural and sustainable offerings at the popular personal care ingredients show ‘Incosmetics Global’ scheduled to be held in Paris, France. The company will showcase a new range of specialty and organic oils that are in sync with the emerging trends, including vegan, sustainable, ethical, and organic, which will foster its brand recognition for improved market sustenance.

In 2017, AETOS Essential Oils- a key player in the ben oil market- has earned the Non-GMO project and USDA Organic verified status, establishing itself among one of the very few essential oil makers having both the designations.

For Entire List Of Market Players, Request For TOC Here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1794

Ben Oil Market- Dynamics

Ben Oil Market – Surging Adoption in Skin & Personal Care Products Fuels Ben Oil Market Growth

The incessant demand for natural ingredients in the beauty industry has resulted in augmented adoption of ben oil in the skin and personal care space. With end-users developing resistance toward use of artificial ingredients with potential side effects, manufacturers of skin & personal care products are actively investing in beneficial oils, such as ben oil, to offer products with health benefits. Skin & personal care brands also seek ben oil for infusing into their products, thereby making their offerings capable of restoring the skin vitality. Brands offering skin care & personal care products are capitalizing on this health & wellness trend via incorporation of moringa oil or ben oil, on account of excellent emollient properties.

Ben Oil Market – Use in Pharmaceutical Products to Boost Revenue Potential of Ben Oil Market

Adoption of ben oil as a crucial ingredient in the pharmaceutical space, on account of its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, is significantly revving up. This, in turn, is creating sustained opportunities for key players in the ben oil market from an investment-making standpoint. Moreover, ben oil or moringa oil is well-known for its wound-healing properties, which are promoted by the presence of phytosterols and phenolic compounds, thereby making it an essential ingredient in wound care drugs.

To get in-depth insights on the regional landscape of the Ben Oil Market, ask an analyst here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1794

Ben Oil Market – Manufacturers Adopt Cold Pressing Techniques to Bolster Product Quality

With the demand for high-quality products increasing at a rapid pace, manufacturers of ben oil are adopting the best ways possible to boost reliability. Manufacturers of ben oil are rolling out offerings that are 100% cold pressed from best-quality seeds, a part of their value proposition strategies.

Cold pressing techniques are being adopted by manufacturers to retain the aroma, flavor, and nutritional profile of their ben oil offerings, thereby boosting end-user confidence and boosting sales. Manufacturers are sourcing moringa seeds from small organic growers, which, in turn, ensures higher potency and beneficial properties of their products. In addition, manufacturers in the ben oil market are also making strategic tie-ups with end-users for the formation of long-term contracts instrumental for sustained profitability.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1794

Ben Oil Market: Segmentation

The global ben oil market is segmented on the basis of sales channel, end-use industry type and region.

Based on end-use industry type, the global ben oil market is segmented as following:

Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Chemical, Technology and etc.)

Based on the sales channel type, the global ben oil market is segmented as followings:

E-commerce

Offline

The cosmetics industry is estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period due to the growing demand for ben oil to manufacture beauty products. On the other hand, among all sales channel segments, e-commerce is anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period, attributed to growing online users across the globe.

To Get Exclusive Insights On The Ben Oil Market, Request For Methodology Here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1794

Ben Oil Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geographies, the global ben oil market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the above-mentioned countries, North America is estimated to account for a significant market share due to the high demand for ben oil to manufacture cosmetics products as well as tablets. Europe is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global ben oil market owing to the increasing demand for ben oil in food supplements and healthcare products. Moreover, APEJ is projected to showcase robust growth in global ben oil market due to rapidly rising e-commerce industry growth along with growing urban population across the region. Also, growing manufacturing facilities for medicines and cosmetics products in the APEJ region will help to gain high traction in the global ben oil market over the forecast period. MEA is one of the key ben-oil-producing regions that will create significant opportunity in the global ben oil market over the forecast period.

Ben Oil Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for global ben oil market are Katyani Exports, AOS products Pvt. Ltd., Avi Naturals, Dawn Moringa, Kerfoot Group, Asili Natural Oils Limited (ANO), Jedwards International, Inc. and other key market players. Prominent market players are focusing on enhancing their sales channel to capture maximum market share in the global ben oil market. These companies are targeting the expansion of production and supply capacity of ben oil to increase its overall profitability.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com