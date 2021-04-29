2021 (SOI) Silicon On Insulator Market

The silicon on insulator market is projected to grow at a CAGR 14.87% rate during the forecast period. Effective use of silicon during the manufacturing of thin SOI wafers and low operating voltage and high performance of SOI-based devices are some of the factors expected to contribute to the growth of the SOI market across the globe. The flourishing Integrated Circuit (IC) industry, expanding SOI ecosystem in Asia Pacific, and increasing use of SOI in IoT applications act as growth opportunities for the SOI market.

However, the floating body and self-heating effects in SOI-based devices act as challenges for the manufacturers of SOI wafers The Radio Frequency Front-end Module (RF FEM) segment estimated to have the largest share. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand for RF FEM in upcoming 5G technology as well as consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Currently, all smartphones use RF chips comprising RF-SOI wafers.

Automotive application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing investments being made by automotive giants and other business leaders for the development of Advanced Driver-assistance Systems (ADAS) and driverless cars.

The Silicon on Insulator market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing investments by wafer manufacturers and foundry players are influencing the growth of the SOI market in this region. For instance, in March 2021, Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan) carried out around USD 996 million facility investments for its silicones business. These investments are aimed at enabling the company to expand its business in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Market Players include Soitec (France), Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan), GlobalWafers (Taiwan), SUMCO Corporation (Japan), Simgui (China), GlobalFoundries (US), TowerJazz (Israel), Sony (Japan), WaferPro (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), Ineda Systems (India), Evaderis (France), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Skyworks Solutions (US), Qorvo (US), MagnaChip Semiconductor (South Korea), UMC (Taiwan), TSMC (Taiwan), Qualcomm (US), Silicon Valley Microelectronics (US), and EV Group (UK).

