Brand Asia Survey 2016 in Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd Most Active Qualitative Research

Based on the execution of the assigned projects and the quality standards that we adhere to, our clients view us as a credible company for social research in India that provides holistic services in the field of social research. We adopt quality designs coupled with a thorough and detailed execution, following International Standards and Best Practices. We use various sampling approaches in our studies.

Multi stage Sampling – Multistage Sampling is a more evolved version of cluster sampling. Taking the cluster sampling a step ahead, it involves studying the random clusters chosen so far to be studied in their entirety.

We have worked on several social research projects with prestigious names like the Futures Group International, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Public Health Foundation of India, Ministry of textiles, Saksham, MSI, Intermedia, A2F Consulting & CLASP

Types of Analysis Undertaken

Our team is equipped with a sharp analytical acumen and can support clients for all their varied challenges, requiring basic or high end analytical capabilities. We are capable of crunching big data to provide useful information about advanced analytics, performance management, business intelligence or simply information management.

It is our belief that any data is as good as insights and findings and hence we have developed strict protocols and processes to collect good quality data. We train our resources thoroughly on various aspects of data collection, which includes the Do’s and Don’ts, and the various terminologies used in MR. We emphasize on understanding the questionnaire well and ensure that our team knows the subject at discussion in detail.

In-house pool of interviewers

Market Xcel has an efficient pool of experienced in-house resources, unlike other MR companies. This is our core strength as being a part of the in-house team, the interviewers have affinity to us only. Our team is trained to interview audiences across profiles.

Contact US

Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd

16, LGF, Sant Nagar,

New Delhi – 110065, India

Tel: +91 11 42343500

Company: [email protected]

Company Teams: [email protected]