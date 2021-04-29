Indian Condom Market to Clock CAGR of 12% during 2020-2027 With Top Key Players Okamoto Industries, Inc, Karex Berhad, HLL Lifecare Limited, Mankind Pharma

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Indian Condom Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Indian Condom market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Indian Condom market is expected to reach US$ 508.36 Mn in 2027 from US$ 183.46 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019-2027.

Condom advertisements are aired amid late-night programs on television channels that help gain greater the attention of young viewers. Moreover, alternative practices such as hoardings, billboards, leaflets, celebrity endorsements, and collaborations with NGOs, along with other reforms, to promote safe sexual practices are being implemented to convey correct information and benefits of condom usage to the common populace. Digital platforms are serving the means of a marketing channel for the condom companies after the ban on aggressive condom advertisements in the country. Visitors of these platforms also receive pop-up ad commercials during audios/videos or blog browsing. Thus, the aggressive marketing strategies incorporated by players are expected to propel the growth of the condom market in India.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Indian Condom market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Indian Condom market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

Beta Medikit Pvt Ltd

Okamoto Industries, Inc

Alkem Health Care (OTC division of Alkem Laboratories Ltd.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Karex Berhad

Raymond Group (Raymond Limited)

TTK Group Company (TTK Protective Devices Limited.)

HLL Lifecare Limited

Mankind Pharma

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Indian Condom market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Indian Condom market segments and regions.

The research on the Indian Condom market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Indian Condom market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Indian Condom market.

