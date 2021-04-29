Brand Asia Survey is One Such Comprehensive Survey Conducted by Nikkei BP Consulting (Japan) Every Year in 13 Countries

Established in the year 2000, Market Xcel delivers tailor made solutions in the field of personalized research. Its uniqueness lies in discovering what people actually want, need, or believe, providing a cutting edge to the associated enterprises. The strong background of the leadership team and the employees allows Market Xcel to deliver services with distinction.

Market Xcel focuses on providing actionable solutions to address key business issues. Associations with wide Industry verticals have enabled it to understand the typicality and key requirements of each business type. Over the last decade of our existence, we have been versatile in thoughts; strong and unrelenting in operations. Our work is admired beyond the geographical boundaries. Today we are the preferred partners of global leaders and our achievements narrate a story of our determination to succeed and our passion to win. We are committed to leverage opportunities in creating excellence.

Recruitment Moderation Methods

Qualitative recruitment of studies coupled with moderation is undertaken through our in-house experienced pool of resources through various methods. The offerings are spread across the following : –

Focus Groups Mini-Groups

In-depth Interviews (F2F and Telephonic)

Observation Techniques

Bulletin Board Groups

On-line Groups

Paired Interviews & Triads

Ethnographies

Moderation (In house & Senior consultants)

Multilingual Moderators

Simultaneous translators

Our recruitments quality norms are well established which ensure screening of repeat respondents thereby leading to effective outcomes for our clients.

Interviewers

Our pan-Indian presence and network of in-house interviewers facilitates direct interaction with the Target Audience. Their expertise ensures excellent rapport with potential participants.

Peripheral Support

We felicitate and arrange for good quality venues and offer all logistics support within the purview of the project.

Based on the execution of the assigned projects and the quality standards that we adhere to, our clients view us as a credible company for social research in India that provides, holistic services in the field of social research. We adopt quality designs coupled with a thorough and detailed execution, following International Standards and Best Practices. We use various sampling approaches in our studies:

National Representative Sample – When country based researches are conducted, we often choose a look-alike sample of the entire population, picking samples that represent the entire population in similar proportions, based on certain criteria.

Cluster Sampling – Under Cluster Sampling, the entire population is divided into groups/clusters, and clusters are then randomly taken up for researching.

Stratified Sampling – When the entire population under a research can be divided into different strata based on a certain criterion, and then random samples are picked from each stratum, it is stratified sampling.

Multi stage Sampling – Multistage Sampling is a more evolved version of cluster sampling. Taking the cluster sampling a step ahead, it involves studying the random clusters chosen so far to be studied in their entirety.

We have worked on several social research projects with prestigious names like the Futures Group International, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Public Health Foundation of India, Ministry of textiles, Saksham, MSI, Intermedia, A2F Consulting & CLASP

Contact US

Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd

16, LGF, Sant Nagar,

New Delhi – 110065, India

Tel: +91 11 42343500

Company: [email protected]

Company Teams: [email protected]

website: www.market-xcel.com