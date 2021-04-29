Research and Technological Innovations to Bolster Developments in Portable Device Charging Kiosks Market

Portable device charging kiosks have been gaining increasing popularity in the recent years with rapid penetration of smart devices and the need to maintain their battery life. Installation of portable device charging kiosks in airports, sport arenas, retail locations, and other venues to allow the consumers to charge their devices, especially phones, is likely to influence the development of its market.

Apart for personal use, people are choosing smartphones to help run their business where low battery could become a significant problem. This has led to surge in the demand for portable device charging kiosks, with increasing number of units deployed in various locations across the globe.

The portable device charging kiosks operate in numerous ways with an assortment of charging cords that are compatible with most of the popular device models. Further, incorporation of wireless technology is likely to boost growth of portable device charging kiosks market. Manufactures are also partnering with bars, restaurants, and theatres to deploy device charging station solutions which in turn is expected to enhance the lucrativeness of portable device charging kiosks market. With unavoidable low battery life in smart devices due to running apps, calls, and use of Wi-Fi, the portable device charging kiosks market is expected grow steadily in the coming years.

Global Portable Device Charging Kiosks Market: Overview

The ubiquity of smart, portable, battery-charged electronic devices in the past few years, across developed as well as developing economies, has completely transformed how people communicate, shop, go places, watch videos, play games, eat, and interact with others. As humans become more reliant on devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops as the means for doing all these activities, the charge level of the battery of these devices has become a fuel that drives our generation. While battery backups for ensuring that battery-charged electronics work effectively are quite popular, there has also been a wide rise in the numbers of portable device charging kiosks across the globe in the past few years.

Portable device charging kiosks, the places that are dedicated especially to the charging of portable electronics by facilitating charging ports and also charging cables in some instances, are increasingly being installed across airports, railway stations, supermarkets, and other crowded places. Owing to the rising demand for these kiosks, a number of new companies have entered into the market and new product varieties are being launched at a steady pace. As such, the level of competition is becoming intense and is likely to remain so in the next few years as well. To gain hold on new growth opportunities, companies need to focus on emerging economies with a vast set of untapped opportunities.

With the ongoing advancements in technology, individuals have become more reliant on multiple gadgets such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones to perform important tasks. To offer convenience to the customers, leading manufacturers in the electronics industry are focusing on developing gadgets that enable the customers to perform multiple tasks simultaneously. However, utilizing various applications at the same time can drain out the battery, disconnecting individuals in cases of emergency.

As smartphones and gadgets have become an indispensable element in our daily lives, concerns regarding battery power have continued to remain a key factor influencing the purchase decisions of the customers. According to a recent survey conducted, researchers have found that 9 out of 10 people experience a low gadget battery anxiety when the battery power is speeding towards a nil or the phone is about to switch off. In order to ensure uninterrupted disposal of technological solutions for the customers, major manufacturers are focusing on developing smart and portable device charging kiosks.

Friction and Solar Charging Features: Key Companies to Integrate Smart Charging Solutions to Improve Brand Perception

High usage of smart devices and other gadgets for online shopping, watching videos, and playing games have resulted in quick battery draining issues. To offer improved experience and increase customer touch points, leading manufacturers such as Veloxity and Brightbox are focusing on offering versatile mobile charging solutions. For instance, Veloxity is mainly focused on developing a range of portable device charging kiosks with 8 charging lockers and smart touchscreen displays. The company is concentrating on developing a range of application-specific products to cater to the growing requirements of customers while shopping, traveling, and attending important events.

In addition, major manufacturers in the electronics industry are also focusing on leveraging cutting-edge technological solutions such as friction charging and solar power charging solutions. For instance, a prominent manufacturer, AMPY has developed a portable motion-charger for various devices – AMPYmove. The company has incorporated friction charging solutions, which charges the battery when the end users interact with the devices and gadgets by scrolling, swiping, and clicking. Through developing smart and innovative charging solutions, leading brands are focusing on sustaining their lead in the competitive market.

Wireless and Bluetooth Charging Solutions: Leading Brands to Leverage Cutting-Edge Technology to Attract Customers

With the growing need to offer effective charging solutions to various customers in corporate and commercial multiplexes, major manufacturers are focusing on leveraging cutting-edge technological solutions in the portable device charging kiosks. As charging lockers can only accommodate a limited number of customers, commercial multiplexes, malls, and airports are focusing on narrowing their investments towards smart wireless device charging kiosks. Prominent manufacturers such as Gidophone are focused towards developing wireless charging kiosks that are equipped with the wireless charging pads to offer inductive charging solutions.

However, leading brands continue to face significant challenges by various companies in the unorganized sector as well as other small manufacturers in Asia. For instance, a China-based company, Winnsen is focused towards developing smart wireless charging kiosks that accommodate LCD advertising displays, deposit lockers, and phone chargers adopted by select stores at reasonable and discounted rates to offer convenience to customers and improve their brand perception. Also, ChargeAll, a manufacturing company is also focusing towards developing innovative and effective wireless device charging kiosks that enable multiple customers in select stores to charge their mobile phones free of cost.

To improve their brand perception and expand their customer base, major companies are concentrating on incorporating leading technological solutions such as Bluetooth and wireless charging features. Through leveraging cutting edge technology, major brands are concentrating on offering enhanced customer experience and improving their brand perceptions.

Some of the leading market players identified in the global portable device charging kiosks market include Gidophone, DXPower, AMPY, Veloxity, and Brightbox.

