Headlight Control Module Market: Overview, Consumption, Supply, Demand & Insights till 2029

Headlight Control Module Market: Overview

Global headlight control module market has been expanding owing to the rising propensity of the masses towards safety, which pertains to headlamp in automobiles. Headlight control modules comprise of the main assembly, which is responsible for the proper functioning of the headlight. The function includes low beam lights, high beam lights and beam pass of the vehicle, which plays a crucial role during the drive. The headlight control module also checks the consumption of energy supply to escape overheating, and this has appeared as an analytical purpose behind their increased demand within the global headlight control module market. Furthermore, the manufacturers of headlight control module have been steadfast in ensuring that products of different variants and capabilities are made within the reach of the consumers. Hence, it is indicated that the demand within the global market for headlight control module would reach exceptional heights over the forthcoming years.

Headlight Control Module Market: Dynamics

The automotive industry primarily drives the headlight control module market, and its growth directly proportional to the sales trend of automobiles. The automotive industry has started installing the headlight control module to justify their design norms and also corporate social responsibility (CSR) that obliges them to use components and high tech modules. This factor has opened new growth opportunities for the vendors operating in the global market for headlight control module. The increasing sales of passenger vehicles, coupled with the changing preference of customers to pay more for personal cars, are expected to drive this market in this segment. In the current scenario, the global passenger vehicle production increased from 69.5 million units in 2016 to 70.8 million units in 2017.

Headlight Control Module Market: Segmentation

The global headlight control module market can be segmented by technology, by application, by vehicle type and by region. Based on technology, the global headlight control module market is segmented by halogen, LED and xenon. Based on application, the global headlight control module is segmented by switch monitoring, bending & cornering high beam assist and headlight leveling. Based on vehicle type, the global headlight control module market is segmented by passenger cars, LCV, HCV and electric.

Headlight Control Module Market: Regional Outlook

The global headlight control module market is segmented by North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fast rate in the global headlight control module due to high consumer adoption and high sales of automobiles. China and Japan garnered the most significant shares within the market due to the high production and sales of vehicles domestically. Additionally, manufacturers in these countries focus on technological advancements, including lighting, thus, driving the demand for headlight control modules. The rise in the consumer per capita income and high sales of SUVs in emerging economies, such as India, will drive the market further. There has been a high demand for headlight control due to the increase in premium car sales. Increasing adoption of these modules in the lower and mid-segment cars is expected to open new opportunities for the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

Headlight Control Module Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global headlight control module market are Valeo (France), Continental (Germany), Hella (Germany), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Denso (Japan), Aptiv (Ireland), Magnetic Marelli (Italy), Osram (Germany), Renesas (Japan), ZKW (Austria), Koito (Japan), NXP (Netherlands), Lear Corporation (United States), Keboda (China), Keetec (Slovakia) and other players. The global players are expected to strengthen their market positions by offering loyalty schemes and competitive prices. Several small-sized players also have a presence in the headlight control module market globally.

