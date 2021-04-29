Automotive Glazing Market Global Size, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Business Growth and Regional Forecast

Global Automotive Glazing Market is valued approximately at USD 0.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The Automotive Glazing is the process of strengthening the glass used in automotive with the help of fast blast cooling process. The rising adoption of polycarbonate glazing in sunroofs and increase in use of polycarbonate glazing as it is lighter in weight than glass are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, flexibility of polycarbonate enables advanced designing in automotive applications and higher use of impact-resistant polycarbonate over glass in off highway vehicles will drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the introduction of new products and other strategic alliances by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 17th October 2019, SABIC launched new XENOY™ HTX high-heat polyester-based resin technology responds to vehicle light weighting and electrification trends. XENOY™ HTX can allow structural reinforcements to go through the e-coat process and maintain their energy absorbing properties and other performance attributes over a wider temperature range. However, low familiarity of engineers in advanced plastic glazing and volatile market and high cost of polycarbonate is the major factor restraining the growth of global Automotive Glazing market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Glazing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing demand from end use industries due to increasing population and urbanization.

Major market player included in this report are:

SABIC

Covestro AG

Teijin Limited

Webasto SE

Trinseo

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Chi Mei Corporation

Free Glass GmbH & Co. KG

KRD Sicherheitstechnik GmbH

The Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Off-highway:

Agricultural Tractors

Construction Equipment

By Application:

Windscreen

Sidelite

Backlite

Front lighting

Rear Lighting

Rear Quarter glass

Sunroof

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Buses

Trucks

By Electric Vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Glazing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive Glazing Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive Glazing Market, by Off-highway, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive Glazing Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Automotive Glazing Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Automotive Glazing Market, by Electric Vehicle, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Glazing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Glazing Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Glazing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Glazing Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Glazing Market, by Off-highway

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Glazing Market by Off-highway, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Glazing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Off-highway 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive Glazing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Agricultural Tractors

5.4.2. Construction Equipment

