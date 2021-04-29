Coco Coir Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Research Methodology, Forecast

Global Coco Coir Market is valued approximately USD 369.70 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Coco coir is a stiff, coarse natural fiber, flexible natural yarn that is extracted from the outer husk of the coco manually or through machines. Coir is stronger as it has highest concentration of lignin, and is considered as an eco-friendly product, suitable for hydroponic and horticultural applications, as it absorbs water. The rise in demand for coir in farming industry, geotextile industry and inclination of consumers toward ecofriendly products are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, government initiatives to promote horticulture-based farming of vegetables and fruits and increasing environmental awareness will drive the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 13th May 2017, Pelemix established Chinese branch and warehouse, thus expanding the exposure and availability of its products all over China. These includes a large range of coco-based products and company will further maintain the relations with local customers. Whereas, use of synthetic-based products is the major factor restraining the growth of global Coco Coir market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Coco Coir market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the growing use of nature-friendly products in different end-use industries and hydroponics concept is increasingly becoming favorable to consumers, which is highly associated with the use of coir pith. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation

Universal Coco Indonesia

Lima Group

Pelemix Ltd.

Consarc Pvt Ltd.

Bali Coco Fiber

Coco Green Pvt Ltd.

Lanka Coco Products.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

*

by Product:

Coco Coir Grow Bags

Bales

Coir Material

Open Tops

Blends & Loose Substrate

Others

by Application:

Rope & Cordage

Coco Nets & Twines

Stitched Mats

Coconut Meals

Husk

Others

By Consumer:

Green Houses

Sellers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Coco Coir Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Coco Coir Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Coco Coir Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Coco Coir Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Coco Coir Market, by Consumer, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Coco Coir Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Coco Coir Market Dynamics

3.1. Coco Coir Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Coco Coir Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Coco Coir Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Coco Coir Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Coco Coir Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Coco Coir Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Coco Coir Grow Bags

5.4.2. Bales

5.4.3. Coir Material

5.4.4. Open Tops

5.4.5. Blends & Loose Substrate

5.4.6. Others

