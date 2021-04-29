Hydrocolloids Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities

Global Hydrocolloids Market is valued approximately at USD 9.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Hydrocolloids are obtained from different synthetic and natural sources such as microbes, plants, animals, seaweed, and synthetic chemicals and are used as emulsifiers, stabilizers, and thickeners. Hydrocolloids are used in wide range of end-user industries including personal care, food & beverage, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. The surging demand for healthy and natural ingredients in various food & beverages application and demand for bakery and confectionery products, dairy products, beverages, frozen desserts, and pet food are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 12th February 2019, Ingredion extends texture capabilities with single hydrocolloids to expand company’s specialty product portfolio. It includes the gum-based texturizers that offer texture stability, emulsification and protein protection, to customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. However, stringent international quality standards and regulations and shortage of resources has created a demand-supply imbalance is the major factor restraining the growth of global Hydrocolloids market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Hydrocolloids market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the large market for bakery, confectionery, convenience food, and packaged food products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Cargill, Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Archer Daniels Midland Company (Adm)

Palsgaard A/S

Darling Ingredients Inc.

CP Kelco

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

*

By Type:

Gelatin

Pectin

Carrageenan

Xanthan

Agar

Arabic

Locustbean gum

Carboxymethyl cellulose

Alginates

Guar gum

Microcrystalline celluloses

By Source:

Botanical

Microbial

Animal

Seaweed

Synthetic

By Application:

Food & beverages

Cosmetics & personal care products

Pharmaceuticals

By Function:

Thickeners

Stabilizers

Gelling agents

Coating materials

Fat replacers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Hydrocolloids Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

