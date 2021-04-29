Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities

Global Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market is valued approximately at USD 10.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Immunoprotein diagnostic testing detects the level of immunoproteins in the body such as, pre-albumin, immunoglobulin, among others. With the growing incidences & prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, kidney disease etc., rise in geriatric population, and growth in demand for early diagnostic services is likely to propel the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market. For instance: according to AgeingAsia.org, the number of people aged 60 and above were 11,988,000 in 2019 and is expected to rise by 29,841,000 in 2050. Also, the total percentage of population aged 60 and above were 12.3% in 2019 and is expected to rise by 27.2 % in 2050. Also, as per Statista, the American geriatric population (65 years old or more) was 16% in 2018 and is anticipated to rise by 22% of American geriatric population in 2050. Also, the global adult population suffered from diabetes in 2019 was around 9.3% and is expected to rise by 11% in 2045. Also, according to the United Nations, Department of Economic & Social Affairs, there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019 and is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050. Whereas, stringent regulations are the major factor restraining the growth of global Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increase in demand for quick diagnostic services to detect chronic diseases, ongoing trend of preventive healthcare, and rise in the number of drug abuse and allergy cases. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Abcam PLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Diasorin, Enzo Life Sciences

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

*

by Type:

C-reactive Protein Diagnostic Test

Complement System Protein Diagnostic Test

Pre-albumin Diagnostic Test

Haptoglobin Diagnostic Test

Immunoglobulin Diagnostic Test

Free Light Chain Diagnostic Test

by Application:

Autoimmune Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Allergy Testing

Endocrine Testing

Oncology Testing

Toxicology Testing

By Technology:

Radioimmunoassay

Immunoturbidity Assay

Immunoprotein Electrophoresis

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

