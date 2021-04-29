Temperature Management Systems Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity

Global Temperature Management Systems Market is valued approximately at USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Temperature or thermal management system manages the temperature of a system with the help of heat transfer and thermodynamics. It aids in the regulation and maintenance of human body temperature of patients in recovery rooms, intensive care units, operation theatres, and other areas of hospitals. The rising number of surgical procedures and increase in the incidence of chronic conditions are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new products and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 23rd April 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired C. R. Bard, Inc, to establish the medical technology company uniquely positioned to improve both the process of care and the treatment of disease for patients and healthcare providers. This acquisition enables Becton, Dickinson and company entered into temperature management market. Whereas, high cost of intravascular temperature management systems is the major factor restraining the growth of global Temperature Management Systems market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Temperature Management Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the large volume of surgical procedures performed in North American countries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Smiths Medical

Zoll Medical Corporation

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Drägerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa

Ecolab

Ge Healthcare

Gentherm Incorporated

Geratherm Medical AG

Inspiration Healthcare Group Plcs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

*

by Product:

Patient Warming Systems

Patient Cooling Systems

by Application:

Perioperative Care

Acute Care

Newborn Care

Others

By End-User:

General Surgery

Cardiology

Neurology

Pediatrics

Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Temperature Management Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

